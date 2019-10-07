Norwegian dairy firm moo-ves to reduce climate impact with EV chargers

Norwegian dairy producer Tine is installing 200 new charging points for electric vehicles (EVs) as part of its efforts to reduce its climate impact.

It has signed a five-year agreement with Swedish power firm Vattenfall to facilitate the installation of the chargers, which will initially be connected to its charge solution InCharge.

Tine has more than 2,000 parking spaces where the charging points will be installed, aiming for 200 before summer 2020.

It has set a target for zero emissions from its operations and the use of only renewable energy and fuels by 2025.

Jimmy Klinteskog, Head of Purchasing at Tine said: “It’s important for us to do what we can to contribute to a sustainable life. The complex and yet simple charging solution suits us well, Vattenfall has a great deal of knowledge about the whole energy system. This is obviously important, as electrification is such an important part of the climate transition.”

The two companies are also discussing about further co-operation to find smart solutions to reduce Tine’s climate impacts.