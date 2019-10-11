National Grid: UK will have enough gas for winter in event of no-deal Brexit

The UK will have enough gas for winter in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

That’s the verdict from the National Grid, which has said even if electricity interconnectors stopped delivering power on the day the UK leaves the EU, a scenario it suggests is “very unlikely”, there will still be a “sufficient margin” of gas and power to make up for this cut in supply.

It notes the margin on the electricity system is likely to be greater than last winter and “well within the Reliability Standard set by the government.”

This assumes that even in the event of a no-deal Brexit taking place on 31st October, there will be no impact on trading gas supplies.

National Grid said: “We anticipate no additional adequacy or operability challenges for the coming winter as a result of the UK’s planned exit from the EU.

“We have tested our planning assumptions in a broad range of scenarios and via engagement with industry.”

It has stressed it has the tools and services needed to manage anticipated gas and electricity operability challenges across the winter period, despite gas demand being forecast to be higher than last year’s figures – it is expected to be 3.9-times higher than electricity demand through the cold period.