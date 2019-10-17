More than 100 celebrities admit they are ‘climate change hypocrites’

More than 100 celebrities including Jude Law, Benedict Cumberbatch and Mel B have admitted they are climate change hypocrites.

In an open letter penned to journalists, a wide range of famous figures have said that the criticism they have attracted for backing climate groups such as Extinction Rebellion while continuing to live high carbon lives was just.

It reads: “We live high carbon lives and the industries that we are part of have huge carbon footprints.

“Like you – and everyone else – we are stuck in this fossil-fuel economy and without systemic change, our lifestyles will keep on causing climate and ecological harm.”

The signatories, which also include Steve Coogan, Ruby Wax and Peter Capaldi, have committed to speak out on the issue despite the criticisms they face.

It states: “Climate change is happening faster and more furiously than was predicted; millions of people are suffering, leaving their homes and arriving on our borders as refugees.

“Alongside these people who are already paying the price for our fossil-fuelled economy, there are millions of children – called to action by Greta Thunberg – who are begging us, the people with power and influence, to stand up and fight for their already devastated future.

“We cannot ignore their call. Even if by answering them we put ourselves in your firing line.”

Earlier this week police banned Extinction Rebellion activists from protesting in London.