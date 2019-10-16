Rutherford Energy Supply Limited, trading as Uttily Energy, goes bust

Rutherford Energy Supply Limited, trading as Uttily Energy, has gone bust.

The supplier provided around 280 businesses with their electricity – now it has ceased to trade, Ofgem will choose a new supplier to take on its customers.

The parent company, Uttily Plc, will also cease to trade – its customers will continue to be supplied by partner suppliers.

Philippa Pickford, Ofgem’s Director for Future Retail Markets, said: “Rutherford Energy’s customers do not need to worry, as under our safety net we’ll make sure your energy supplies are secure.

“Ofgem will now choose a new supplier for you and while we’re doing this our advice is to ‘sit tight’ and don’t switch. You can rely on your energy supply as normal. We will update you when we have chosen a new supplier, who will then get in touch about your new tariff.”