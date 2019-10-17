New York offers $5m to help colleges and universities go green

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today made $5 million (£3.9m) available for New York colleges and universities to “aggressively lower” their carbon footprint, reduce energy use and improve climate resiliency.

The round of funding forms the third round of the Energy to Lead competition, which offers awards ranging from $500,000 (£390,000) to $1.5 million (£1.17m).

He said: “New York is a leader in the fight against climate change, and through initiatives like Energy to Lead, we are empowering our colleges and universities to establish best-in-class energy efficient clean energy policies for others to follow.

“Through public-private partnerships, we are driving the clean energy solutions needed to safeguard our environment, campuses and communities for future generations.”

Ongoing projects awarded under previous rounds of Energy to Lead include a college using local dams to develop micro-hydropower, the University at Buffalo installing 100MW of clean solar power throughout the city and Broome Community College creating a closed-loop geothermal system.