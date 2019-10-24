Bread baking goes against the grain with electric shock technique

Bread baking goes against the grain with a new electric shock technique.

Researchers at the Institute of Food Technology of the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences (BOKU) Vienna say passing electrical currents through bread dough could save energy and time compared to conventional baking.

Rather than applying heat from the outside, ‘ohmic heating’ works like a filament bulb but instead of an electrical current passing through a wire and heating it up as it meets resistance, the current is passed through bread dough.

This heats it up from the inside out, resulting in quicker baking, a factor that the researchers say is particularly important for gluten-free bread.