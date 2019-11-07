Bristol Council votes to ban diesel cars from 2021

Bristol is set to become the first city in the UK to ban diesel cars as part of its efforts to improve air quality.

The city council’s Cabinet approved its plans for the Clean Air Zone in the city centre, under which all privately owned diesel vehicles will be banned from entering it every day between 7am and 3pm by March 2021.

It includes part of the M32, the old city, Redcliffe, Spike Island, the Harbourside and part of Hotwells.

Those vehicles that enter the zone within the stated time will incur fines, with the exception of taxis and emergency services.

A car scrappage scheme has also been proposed to encourage drivers to switch to cleaner vehicles.

The proposals are now subject to government approval and consultation with local residents and businesses.