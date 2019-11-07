CNG stocking up on manure to produce ‘first net zero fuel for HGVs’

CNG Fuels has announced it is stocking up on manure to offer what it claims is the first net zero emissions fuel for heavy goods vehicles (HGVs).

The firm plans to offer carbon-neutral biomethane to truck operators from 2021, at the same price as the renewable biomethane fuel it currently supplies.

It notes manure gives off methane, a greenhouse gas 28-times more powerful than carbon dioxide – the firm says using this methane as a fuel prevents it from going into the atmosphere and contributing to climate change.

It suggests as HGVs currently account for around 4.2% of UK carbon emissions, the move is expected to make a significant impact on the UK’s journey towards decarbonisation in 2050.

Philip Fjeld, CEO of CNG Fuels, said: “We want to help decarbonise freight transport and enable fleet operators to meet net zero targets now, supporting the UK’s climate targets.

“Renewable biomethane sourced from manure is currently the best low-carbon solution for HGVs but we want to be ready to support our customers when other technologies are commercially viable for freight transport.”

The company is also consulting on how its network of refuelling stations can be used to work with green hydrogen-fuelled and battery electric HGVs in the future.