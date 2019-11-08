Carnaby Street’s Christmas lights illuminate the need for ocean conservation

This year’s Christmas lights on Carnaby Street are made up of recycled, repurposed or reusable materials, including water-based, eco-friendly, vegan paint.

Carnaby has teamed up with ocean conservation charity Project Zero to create a “theatrical underwater scene” representing different areas of the ocean in need of conservation.

The art installation aims to highlight the need to protect and restore the ocean, mitigate the damaging effects of climate change and create a sustainable future.

The structure uses repurposed fishing nets to replicate green kelp, more than 500 metres of old bubbled wrap for coral and around 1,500 recycled plastic bottles for fish and bubbles.

The power used for the lights is also being 100% renewably sourced – they were switched on yesterday.