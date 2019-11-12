Cheshire West & Chester Council to install solar plus storage

Cheshire West & Chester Council has announced plans to install solar panels with battery storage technology across two large estates.

It has appointed Aberla Renewables, part of the Aberla Group, for the installations which include heating solutions that cover 180 council-owned homes.

The team has started surveying properties and the project, which consists of solar panels with a total capacity of 250kW, is expected to be completed next year.

The £500,000 project is part of the Low Carbon Housing Support Programme and has been jointly funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

A spokesperson from Cheshire West & Chester Council said: “Decarbonising our electricity supply is a vital step towards a zero carbon future and a key priority at Cheshire West & Chester. Renewable technologies allow us to reduce our reliance on the grid, decrease our impact on the environment and also help to lower energy bills for our residents.

“As a local Cheshire-based business, Aberla Renewables provided a very strong tender and showcased excellent delivery expertise.”