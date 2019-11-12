Planning applications submitted for Ireland-UK interconnector

The first planning applications for a subsea electricity interconnector that will link the power markets in Ireland and Britain have been submitted.

The €400 million (£343m) Greenlink Interconnector will have a capacity of 500MW, expected to carry enough electricity to power around 380,000 homes.

It will provide a new grid connection between EirGrid’s Great Island substation in County Wexford, Ireland and National Grid’s Pembroke substation in Pembrokeshire, Wales.

The planning applications have been submitted to the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government’s Foreshore Unit in Ireland and to Natural Resources Wales.

Angus Norman, Project Director for Greenlink Interconnector Limited said: “This is a major milestone for the development of the project, marking the start of the consenting process. It represents the culmination of a considerable amount of technical environmental and commercial analysis to design a project of the highest quality with valuable input from a range of stakeholders.

“Along with the recent signing of our grid connection agreement with EirGrid – another significant milestone – the Greenlink project is on a clear pathway towards the start of construction. We look forward to helping Ireland and the UK realise the benefits of greater interconnection – for regional jobs and supply chain, energy security, competition and decarbonisation.”

A fourth round of public exhibitions and consultation will be held in County Wexford and Pembrokeshire before the end of the year.

The project is planned for commissioning in 2023, subject to approvals.