ENGIE Africa completes Egypt’s largest wind farm 45 days early

ENGIE Africa has completed the largest and the first privately-owned wind farm in Egypt 45 days ahead of schedule.

The 262.5MW Ras Ghareb wind farm is now fully connected to the grid and is ready for commercial operation at maximum capacity – it forms part of Egypt’s plans to install 7GW of wind generation capacity by 2022.

The project company, Ras Ghareb Wind Energy is 40% owned by ENGIE, 40% owned by Toyota Tsusho Corporation/Eurus Energy Holdings Corporation and 20% owned by Orascom Construction.

The energy produced at the site will be sold to the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company under a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).

The project required a total investment of $380 million (£295.8m).

Yoven Moorooven, CEO of ENGIE Africa, said: “There is a huge potential for low-cost renewable energy in Africa.

“Ras Ghareb Wind Energy has been developed with a continuous focus on Health and Safety and is completely in line with ENGIE’s ambition in the zero-carbon transition.”