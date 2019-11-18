US announces $15m for energy projects on tribal lands

The US Department of Energy (DOE) is providing up to $15 million (£12m) in new funding for energy infrastructure projects on tribal lands.

Projects sought under the Office of Indian Energy Policy and Programmes are fuel and technology neutral, with applications invited from Indian Tribes, which include Alaska Native Regional Corporations and Village Corporation, Intertribal Organisations and Tribal Energy Development Organisations.

They can install energy generating systems and energy efficiency measures as well as deploy community-scale energy storage technologies among others.

The aim of the programme is to reduce or stabilise energy costs and increase energy security and resilience for Indian tribes and Alaska Native villages.

Kevin R. Frost, Office of Indian Energy Director said: “We recognise that tribal communities can become energy and economic powerhouses, should they so choose.

“This fuel- and technology-neutral funding opportunity is consistent with the principles of tribal sovereignty and self-determination and reflects the Office’s continued efforts to maximise the broadest possible deployment of energy solutions for the benefit of American Indians and Alaska Natives.”