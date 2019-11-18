US announces $43m for carbon capture and storage technology

The US Government has announced up to $43 million (£33m) in funding to support the development of carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies.

The FLExible Carbon Capture and Storage (FLECCS) programme seeks to develop technologies that address difficulties in decarbonisation of electricity systems, focusing specifically on complications in CCS design, operations and commercialisation potential.

The CCS technologies would enable power generators to be responsive to grid conditions in an environment with high variable renewable energy (VRE) such as wind and solar power.

FLECCS projects will develop retrofits to existing power generators as well as novel systems.

The programme will have two phases, with the first focusing on designing and optimising CCS processes that enable flexibility on a high-VRE grid and the second phase on building components, unit operations and small prototype systems to reduce the technical risks and costs associated with CCS systems.

Dan Brouillette, Deputy Secretary of the Department of Energy said: “Flexible CCS technology has the potential to achieve unprecedented carbon capture that will revolutionise the market. The FLECCS program will quickly advance our carbon capture technology to bring us closer to flexible, low cost, net zero carbon electricity systems.”