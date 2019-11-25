Northern Gas and Power, named UK energy consultancy of the year, in prestigious Energy Awards

Northern Gas and Power (NGP) has capped off a year of unprecedented job and revenue growth, by being named the UK’s Third Party Intermediary of the Year (50+ employees), at the prestigious Energy Awards.

Gateshead Quays headquartered NGP, part of Global Procurement Group (GPG), beat off stiff competition from a raft of major UK energy procurement companies.

The award was collected at the gala event in London, attended by 500 leading lights in the energy industry – including major business energy suppliers.

NGP was able to demonstrate a complete procurement offer which includes expert sales knowledge, coupled with the very highest levels of customer service and compliance. In addition, it demonstrated a great work-life balance and rewarding incentives for its people, including December off (in addition to normal annual leave) and numerous paid-for team trips abroad. While a unique selling point for the business was its ability to develop in-house, innovative technology, to help its tens of thousands of customers cut energy consumption and costs. This ground-breaking technology is driven out of the group’s energy lab in Malta and India, which comprises up to 100 senior developers and engineers, rigorously testing and developing new software and hardware.

It’s been a year of significant success for parent company GPG, posting revenue growth for 2018 of £29.6m and heading towards £40m, having achieved compound annual growth over the last four years of 148%. Profit growth stands at 144%.

GPG – based across the three continents of Europe, Asia and America – was also recently named the fastest growing company in north east England by Ward Hadaway in the Fastest 50 awards.

This growth has led to the energy management specialist ramping up its recruitment drive to source talented new people to further fuel UK expansion.

Fokhrul Islam, CEO and founder of GPG and NGP, said: “I’m delighted for the whole global operation – this major award is testament to all their hard work. Winning in the UK Energy Awards is a huge achievement and it reflects what our customers are telling us – that our mix of procurement and technology expertise is proving hugely beneficial to their operations – be they big or small.

“We are recruiting for the very best sales agents to join the UK’s leading energy consultancy to drive further growth and success. We are aiming to create up to 400 jobs throughout 2020, across the world. The benefits are outstanding and the global opportunities limitless.”

Also under the GPG global umbrella is Energies France, NGP Americas and ClearVUE Systems – the R&D technology lab. GPG manages over 29TWhs of energy for tens of thousands of customers across the globe.

To join the fastest growing company in North East England and the UK’s leading energy procurement specialist, email [email protected].

This is a promoted article.