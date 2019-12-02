Hertfordshire Council lights up with £5m a year energy savings

Hertfordshire County Council has seen savings of around £5 million a year on its electricity bills following the switch to LED streetlights and its part-night lighting policy.

The move has also led to a 60% reduction in carbon emissions from street lighting, avoiding almost 12,000 tonnes of CO2 a year.

Most of Hertfordshire’s streetlights have now been converted to more energy efficient LED lights with a central control system, enabling the county council to dim lights and modify timings in specific areas and allowing more flexibility in the way it makes the savings.

It is planning to introduce a process to allow some lights to be kept on later where there is a specific local reason, with the lights staying on until 2am and coming back on dimmed between 5am and 6am.

Council officers have been tasked with developing specific criteria to determine which streetlights could have their timing and intensity changed, with the policy to be discussed by the county council’s cabinet.

The new policy is part of its Sustainable Hertfordshire strategy, the county council’s ambitious programme to improve sustainability.

Mark Kemp, Director of Environment and Infrastructure said: “Switching lights off in the early hours of the morning is reducing our carbon footprint and savings taxpayers money. However, with more efficient LED lights and intelligent control systems, we can make some of these savings by dimming lights instead.

“This means that if there are good reasons to leave the lights on longer in specific areas and the local county councillor supports it, we may now be able to do this without increasing our energy usage.”