Businesses ‘just waking up to changes they need to implement for net zero’

Businesses are just waking up to the changes they will need to implement as the UK drives towards a net zero future.

That’s the suggestion from Hugh Davies, CEO and Consultant at Warmer Communications, who spoke to ELN at Energy Live Expo 2019 in Westminster last month.

He said while “more and more smart things are being done” in parts of the telecommunications and IT sectors, businesses are only now realising what they will have to do to support the journey to carbon-neutrality.

He stressed individual people and businesses need to take more personal responsibility for change, noting that technology advancements have changed behaviour in many ways but warning in other areas, the way things are done hasn’t yet begun to shift.

He said although technology can enable a company’s emissions and carbon footprint to be reduced through the use of new tools, such as video conference calls replacing environmentally-intensive business trips on planes, these are not being adopted as they should be.

He said: “There’s both been a dramatic shift in the capability and the capacity of what we can do but there’s a long way to go on behaviour and I think that’s where regulation probably needs to be very, very smart in terms of how it starts to push Telcos [telecommunications companies] to do things that support this overall trend.”