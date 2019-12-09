Ørsted unveils more than £50k for STEM skills across Lancashire and Cumbria

Ørsted announces more than £50,000 funding for education and skills projects across Lancashire and Cumbria.

The renewable energy developer says the wave of new finance, sourced from the Walney Extension Skills Fund, will be given to two groups working to deliver Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) training and teaching courses in the region.

STEM Learning Ltd will receive almost £40,000 to develop two ENTHUSE Partnership projects in Cumbria and Lancaster, each of which will bring together eight schools and colleges to develop a two-year ‘intensive improvement programme’.

The Science Learning Partnership has been granted £14,000 to support the introduction and running of a STEM project for 11 schools that make up the Furness Education Consortium – more than 600 pupils will be encouraged to prepare for an interschool competition which involves students using key employability skills.

Imran Nawaz, Ørsted’s Stakeholder Advisor, said: “The growth of the offshore wind industry in the UK is creating fantastic career opportunities for local people on their own doorsteps.

“Through initiatives like our Skills Funds, we aim to provide access to the skills and training needed to take advantage of these opportunities.”