UK hits renewable energy record as wind shatters 16GW threshold

The UK has hit an all-time renewable energy record as wind generation shatters the 16GW threshold.

The new energy record was set on Sunday, when wind provided more than 40% of the nation’s power.

National Grid said onshore and offshore wind generated up to 16,162GW, making up a 43.7% share of electricity and reaching more than double the amount that nuclear produced, at 20.5%.

This was followed by gas generation making up 12.8% of the mix, with biomass at 7.9%, imports at 7.4%, coal at 3.1%, hydro at 1.7%, solar at 1.3%, storage at 1.1% and other sources at 0.5%.

The previous wind energy record of 15.32GW was set on the 8th February earlier this year.

RenewableUK’s Director of Strategic Communications Luke Clark said: “This new British clean energy record is a great early Christmas present, and shows just how important wind is in an energy system that’s changing rapidly.

“On a dark cold Sunday when we need it most, wind was providing more than 40% of our power, far more than any other source of electricity. Wind energy is at the heart of our modern power system, enabling us to take practical action against dangerous climate change.”