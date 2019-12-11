New 50MW solar plant powers up in Jordan

A new solar power plant with a capacity of 50MW has been powered up in Jordan.

The Risha Solar PV Independent Power Plant is estimated to generate around 115GWh of electricity a year and contribute to the government’s ambition of generating 20% of energy from renewable sources by 2020.

It is also expected to reduce carbon emissions by 1.5 million tonnes over 20 years.

ACWA Power and the National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) have signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for the electricity generated by the plant.

Amjad Rawashdeh, Managing Director of NEPCO said: “NEPCO is keen to uphold its commitment of deploying renewable energy projects while sustaining the reliability and stability of our electrical system, which is one of the finest in the region.

“Through utilising existing infrastructure, NEPCO was able to reduce the overall costs of the project and increase its efficiency. Moreover, this project will benefit the adjacent local communities, by creating jobs and contracting services from local companies. This project is one of the many investments made by ACWA Power in the Jordanian energy sector and we are confident in the success of our partnership with them.”