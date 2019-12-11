New collaboration targets clean energy in New York academic institutions

A new memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed to enhance collaboration on and support increased investments in clean energy and energy efficiency at colleges and universities across New York.

The New York Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) has partnered with the Commission on Independent Colleges and Universities (CICU), a state-wide association that represents more than 100 independent academic institutions, to support the initiative.

They will focus on exchanging expertise and knowledge while developing programmes that will help both organisations achieve their clean energy goals and objectives “more efficiently, impactfully and cost-effectively”.

Some of the key priorities include formulating an Energy Committee, undertaking an inventory of CICU’s own carbon emissions and developing and piloting new clean energy and energy efficiency programmes.

Alicia Barton, President and CEO of NYSERDA said: “This MoU is another major step forward in Governor Cuomo’s steadfast commitment to decarbonising the grid and bringing clean energy solutions for all New Yorkers.

“Our collaborative partnership will help New York State remain at the forefront of the battle against climate change and ensure all colleges and universities and their students across the state have the opportunity to benefit from the energy transition.”