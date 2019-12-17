Siemens Mobility Limited leads charge on new EV infrastructure network

Siemens Mobility Limited is leading a partnership to deliver a new electric vehicle (EV) charging network across the West of England.

With partner organisations Alfen and ENGIE EV Solutions, it will expand the Revive network through the region to deliver a series of charging hubs and provide more than 120 new EV connections.

The council-owned public charging network, which will serve EV drivers in Bristol, Bath and North East Somerset, South Gloucestershire and North Somerset, will feature four dedicated charging hubs, each hosting up to eight rapid-charging units.

The devices will be capable of charging an EV battery to 80% charge in less than half an hour.

Councillor Kye Dudd, Cabinet Member for Transport at Bristol City Council, said: “Revive will provide us with a critical service for residents and visitors – reliable EV charging.

“The scheme contributes to our One City vision of improving sustainable transport options for Bristol and will also help us improve air quality in Bristol. Easy, efficient and sustainable movement is at the heart of improving connectivity across the city.”