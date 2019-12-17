Switching broke half-million milestone in November

Energy switching across the UK broke the half-million milestone in November.

That’s according to the latest figures from Energy UK, which suggests total figures for the year are already equal with 2018’s record of 5.8 million switches.

The organisation’s latest numbers reveal 502,817 customers switched supplier in November, up 1.2% on the same month last year.

This year’s figures have already hit a total of 5,870,555, up 8.4% on the same point last year.

Audrey Gallacher, Energy UK’s Interim Chief Executive, said: “With the cold weather settling in across the country and Christmas just around the corner – a period when most of us spend more time at home with the thermostats turned up – I’d urge everyone to give their supplier a ring or have a look online and make sure they are on the best deal.

“Just as importantly I’d encourage people to invest in making their houses more energy efficient – for instance by fitting cost-effective LED bulbs or installing a more efficient boiler. Energy efficiency is a gamechanger which not only keeps your bills down all year round but also means you can do your bit to protect the environment.”