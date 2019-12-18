EDF’s Imtech buys energy performance contracts provider

Imtech, jointly owned by EDF Energy and Dalkia, has bought a company that provides energy performance contracts (EPCs) to organisations across the UK and Ireland.

Breathe, established in 2010, delivers engineering solutions to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, upgrade infrastructure, save operating costs and improve built environments and has delivered projects worth £120 million to date.

It is helping its customers, including the NHS, to reduce more than 50,000 tonnes of carbon emissions a year.

EDF Energy says the acquisition will support its commitment of helping more organisations in the UK achieve a sustainable low carbon future.

Simone Rossi, CEO of EDF Energy adds: “I welcome Breathe into the EDF family in the UK. Their skills are a valuable addition to our Group’s ability to support our customers in all their energy needs and to drive progress towards net zero greenhouse gas emissions and the fight against climate change.”