GRIDSERVE completes ‘UK’s most advanced solar farm’

GRIDSERVE has completed what it claims is the UK’s most advanced solar farm for Warrington Borough Council.

The 34.7MW solar facility in York uses technologies such as bifacial panels and trackers to increase solar generation by 20%.

It also boasts a co-located battery storage project allowing it to maximise revenues and help balance the local grid on a 24/7 basis.

The project, which is made up of 90,000 solar panels, 30MWh of batteries and 500 kilometres of cable, generates enough energy to supply a town and will help the council secure its energy supply, give it control over energy prices and contribute to reducing fuel poverty.

Toddington Harper, CEO and Founder of GRIDSERVE, said: “It’s our collective responsibility to prevent runaway climate change and protect species, so let’s be the change and make it happen.

“Projects like this, which also require no government subsidy whatsoever, demonstrate that the UK can meet its net zero obligations well before 2050 and enable us to move the needle in delivering radical carbon reductions within the next 10 years”.

Warrington Borough Council is also purchasing a second 25.7MW solar farm in Hull, which is due to be handed over early next year – GRIDSERVE will operate and maintain both projects over their lifetimes.