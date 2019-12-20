Blaise Biogas AD plant in Kent seeks environmental permit

BioConstruct NewEnergy has submitted an application for a bespoke environmental permit for operations at its anaerobic digestion (AD) facility in Kent.

If granted, the permit will allow the recovery or a mix of recovery and disposal of non-hazardous food waste and green waste with a capacity exceeding 75 tonnes a day involving biological treatment or 100 tonnes a day if the only waste treatment activity is AD.

The Blaise Biogas AD facility will be located at Blaise Farm Quarry, West Malling.

A consultation on the application is now open, with the local community invited to give their views until 31st January 2020.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “We are considering the application from BioConstruct NewEnergy Ltd but before we make any decisions, we want to give the local community an opportunity to give us their views. All responses will be reviewed in detail.

“They will help us to decide whether to grant the permit and if we do, what conditions we would need to impose to adequately protect the environment and human health.”