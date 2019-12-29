Kawasaki Heavy Industries unveils liquid hydrogen tanker

Japan’s Kawasaki Heavy Industries has unveiled the world’s first ship able to transport large volumes of liquid hydrogen fuel.

The firm says the development of the 8,000-tonne SUISO Frontier will ‘vastly expand’ cargo capacity of the fuel and enable it to be shipped from Australia to Japan in significant quantities – the ship is able to carry 1,250 cubic metres of liquid hydrogen in a single tank.

The gas will be produced in Australia using cheap coal, before being liquefied at -253°C.

Japan hopes to build a commercial hydrogen supply chain by 2030 – it considers the coal-produced hydrogen a green option as no emissions are created at the point of use.

Trial shipments are due to begin by March 2021.