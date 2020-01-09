Vattenfall to install its ‘most powerful turbines’ at 77MW wind farm in Scotland

Vattenfall has submitted plans for a 77MW wind power project in Scotland where it intends to install its “most powerful” turbines.

The 14 new turbines at the Clashindarroch II wind farm would each have a capacity of around 6MW .

The Swedish energy company says they are projected to produce two and a half times as much electricity as the existing turbines on site, which have a total capacity of 36.9MW.

The new wind farm is expected to generate enough electricity to meet the power needs of more than 55,000 UK households and reduce 70,000 tonnes of carbon emissions.

Alison Daugherty, Project Manager for Clashindarroch II, said: “Scotland has set its goal to reach net zero by 2045 and renewable energy projects such as this will provide the platform for the decarbonisation of homes, businesses and transport needed to reach this ambition.

“Onshore wind can make a significant contribution and we can deploy more powerful turbines than ever before. In fact, with one rotation of the blades, the turbines proposed for Clashindarroch II could power an average home for 16 hours.”