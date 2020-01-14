World’s ‘smallest EV charger’ hits the market

Octopus Electric Vehicles and EO Charging have launched what they claim is the smallest domestic electric vehicle (EV) charger in the world.

The EO Mini Smart Home charger, which comes as part of an all-in-one EV home charging bundle including the Nissan Leaf, is smaller than an A5 piece of paper.

It works in conjunction with Octopus Energy’s EV energy tariff, Octopus Go, which uses ‘dynamic time-of-use pricing’ to allow drivers to charge their car when it’s cheapest or greenest, such as at 5p/kW overnight.

The companies say this is around ten times cheaper than fossil fuel cars, costing just 1p per mile driving.

The compact charger is available for an introductory price of £369.00 and is designed to be inconspicuous when installed at an EV owner’s home.

Fiona Howarth, CEO of Octopus Electric Vehicles, said: “We want to make electric vehicles the go-to option for anyone considering a new car.

“At-home charging technology can be a stumbling block for people looking at transitioning to EVs, as previous models available are often large and clumpy. The EO Mini Smart Home makes this a problem of the past.”