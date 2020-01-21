Clean energy to power all new Welsh homes from 2025

All new homes built in Wales will be heated and powered only using clean energy sources under new plans set out by the Welsh Government.

The proposals also include improved energy efficiency from 2020, which is expected to lead to a 37% reducing in carbon emissions, compared to current standards – and save households £180 a year – in addition to all new homes making it easier to retrofit low carbon heating systems.

Housing accounts for around 9% of all greenhouse gas emissions in Wales.

The new regulations are, however, expected to make homes more energy efficient and cheaper to run, according to the Welsh Government.

Other proposals include phasing out the use of fossil fuels and improving air quality.

When the new building standards are fully implemented, homes are expected to produce up to 80% less carbon emissions.

The latest proposals come as ministers plan to adopt a 95% greenhouse gas reduction target later this year, with the aim of reaching net zero in the future.

Housing Minister, Julie James said: “New and existing housing contribute about a fifth of the UK’s greenhouse gas emissions. If we are to meet our ambitious target of reducing our greenhouse gas emissions by 95% by 2050, we need to take action now to make a significant step change to the way we heat and power our homes.

“The new homes being built today will exist in 2050. Therefore, we must ensure the standards we set for these homes put us on the right path. This involves improving energy efficiency and moving to cleaner ways to heat our homes.

“These measures will not only help tackle climate change, but they will also help keep down household energy costs now and in the future – helping people, no matter what their background or circumstances, with the cost of living.”

A consultation has been launched on the new proposals and closes on 12th March 2020.