Northern Powergrid unveils EV-adoption tool

Northern Powergrid has launched a new tool to help local authorities, businesses and other organisations adopt electric vehicles (EVs) into their fleets.

The distribution network operator’s free AutoDesign tool guides users towards the most cost-effective and viable connection options, allowing them to identify the best locations to install charging points.

The online system makes real-world network information accessible and transparent to help customers make informed choices about not only where it is possible to set up EV chargers but also where it is cheapest to do so.

It uses green, amber and red indicators to suggest ‘yes’, ‘probably’ and ‘no’ respectively for sites across the North East, Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire.

It can then provide an indicative connection cost in minutes, instead of the usual turnaround of more than a week.

Derek Fairbairn, System Design Manager at Northern Powergrid, said: “AutoDesign will provide real benefits and an enhanced level of real-world insight. It will enable local authorities, EV installers and businesses planners to see, in a matter of minutes, the best locations to install chargers and the associated cost.

“This newly available network data intelligence will significantly improve the EV connections process and help accelerate the clean transport transition.”