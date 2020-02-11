Outfox the Market ordered to pay £600k in Feed-in Tariffs

Ofgem has issued Outfox the Market with a provisional order, compelling the energy supplier to pay more than £600,000 for the Feed-in Tariff (FiT) scheme by tomorrow.

The FiT scheme was designed to promote the uptake of smaller scale renewable and low carbon electricity generation by providing payments to owners of generators, funded through levies on suppliers.

Outfox the Market told Ofgem it will not be able to make its upcoming payment by 12th February and if it fails to comply, it could end up having its licence revoked.

The regulator could also open a formal investigation into the potential non-compliance which could result in the supplier paying a penalty.

The total amount to be paid by the supplier under the FiT scheme is £602,930.

ELN has contacted Outfox the Market for a statement.