New parking system to cut air pollution in Newham

Newham aims to address the twin challenges of poor air quality and climate change by introducing a new parking system.

It involves five emissions-based vehicle charging bands for residential permits, with the first permit to be free for electric and most plug-in hybrid vehicles.

According to the new plan, business permit charges will also become emission based, with zero and hybrid emissions vehicles parking for free.

In order to promote lower car ownership in the borough, the Council will also increase parking permit charges for multiple vehicles registered at a single address.

James Asser, Cabinet Member for the Environment, Highways and Sustainable Transport said: “Pollution from vehicles is a major contributor to the borough’s poor air quality and parking policies can influence the number and type of vehicles using our local roads and can potentially encourage residents and visitors to think about how they travel around the borough.”

He added: “We are determined to pursue policies which will improve the health and ultimately save the lives of our residents.”