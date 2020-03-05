Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets, Infrastructure

Dutch Government doubles renewable energy subsidies to €4bn

The Netherlands hopes to cut 25% of its carbon emissions by the end of 2020

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 5 March 2020
Image: Shutterstock

The Dutch Government has announced it will double the amount of money available under its renewable energy subsidy programme to €4 billion (£3.4bn) in 2020, in a bid to meet its obligations to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by the end of 2020.

The government previously planned to offer a total of €2 billion (£1.7bn) in clean energy subsidies.

Eric Wiebes, Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy said: “The extra money is intended to help the country meet its promise to cut carbon dioxide emissions.

“There are a large number of projects that can offer a cost-effective contribution.”

Separately, the government introduced a new €4,000 (£3,450) grant for buyers of new electric cars.

The Netherlands generated 18% more electricity from renewable resources last year than in 2018, with solar power in particular showing strong growth, according to preliminary figures from Dutch national statistics office CBS.

