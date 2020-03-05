BMW teases new EV that ‘reaches top speed in four seconds’

BMW has introduced its ‘first-ever all-electric’ vehicle, named the Concept i4.

The car will be powered by a 530hp motor placed in the rear axle. getting its energy from an 80kWh battery pack – BMW claims this powertrain will allow the car to go from 0-to-60mph in just four seconds and reach a top speed of 125mph.

The new model offers a range of up to 372 miles on a single charge.

Sustainable materials and fabrics will be used to cover everything from the seats to the door panels and lighting elements can be programmed to meet the driver’s and passengers’ personal needs.

The final model of the car is due to enter production in 2021.