Efficiency & Environment

BHESCo raises £1m through community investment for clean energy projects

The non for profit completed 50 community energy projects throughout Sussex, as part of a recent fundraising drive

ELN TV

Jonny Bairstow
More Articles
Tuesday 17 March 2020
Image: Shutterstock

Brighton and Hove Energy Services Co-operative (BHESCo) has raised £1 million in the form of community investment to finance the community energy sector.

BHESCo’s ‘Pay As You Save’ finance strategy enables community members to improve the environmental credentials of their property.

Kayla Ente, Founder and CEO of BHESCo, said: “Ultimately, what drives me the most is a wish to help other communities around the country to start their own energy co-ops, expanding on the ‘local energy’ model and bringing more democratic ownership of our energy resources to residents across the UK.”

The non-profit social organisation, which launched its first community share offer in 2015, has now completed as many as 50 community owned energy projects which are targeted to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 5,478 tonnes over their operational lifetime.

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast