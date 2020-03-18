Increasing rate of Covid-19 ‘poses challenges to waste management industry’

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the waste management industry is facing challenges to combat the threat of accumulating waste.

That’s the suggestion from Norwegian waste management firm Geminor, which has called for a joint effort to maintain the management and treatment of waste streams and encouraged all industry players to implement a contingency plan in order to deal with market challenges in the months to come.

Stating that the waste industry is part of society’s critical infrastructure that must not come to a standstill, Germinor CEO Kjetil Vikingstad said: “Presently, we are in a force majeure situation and everyone should take precautions to avoid spreading infection.

“Simultaneously, we have to keep the industry running to the best of our ability, so that we avoid the accumulation of waste in the logistics- and value chain.

“If waste is not collected, we will have consequences like increased risk of pests, fires or the spreading of diseases. This is a situation we must work actively to avoid.”