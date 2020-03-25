UK to co-chair India-led climate change initiative

The UK has been confirmed as the first co-chair of the Governing Council of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).

The British High Commission confirmed the news in a statement, attesting that the coalition is a ‘voluntary international grouping, linking governments, UN agencies, banks, private sector groups, and academia to develop the resilience of infrastructure systems to climate and disaster risks’.

COP26 President and Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Alok Sharma confirmed the UK’s participation after attending a video call remotely.

He said: “Delivering action on climate change remains a priority for the UK and I am sure that the UK-India partnership on climate action will help see progress on reducing emissions and help make India’s infrastructure fit for the future.”

Jan Thompson, Acting High Commissioner to India, added: “The UK is already working closely with India as a joint force for good on climate change. We believe the India-led CDRI will bring about a transformation in how infrastructure is designed, constructed, operated and maintained.”