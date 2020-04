The New Development Bank (NDB) has approved a $100 million (£80m) investment in India.

The funding aims to catalyse the private sector to further boost affordable housing and green infrastructure in the South Asian nation.

The bank’s project pipeline for 2020 covers sustainable development projects in all its member countries.

The NDB board has also approved a funding of $400,000 (£321,420) for the Kaliningrad Sea Port Project in Russia, in a bid to improve its infrastructure.