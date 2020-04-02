Scottish firms receive £1m grant to reduce cost of wave power

A £1 million grant has been awarded to firms developing applications to bring down the cost of wave power.

Two teams led by Arup and Tension Technology International will share the grant by Wave Energy Scotland (WES) to demonstrate the commercial viability of their applications.

Tim Hurst, Managing Director of WES said: “Our goal is to deliver technologies that can produce power reliably and can demonstrate a route to commercial readiness.

“These two projects use materials that have a long history of use in the marine environment but so far have not been considered for wave energy machines.”

The two teams aim to work with supply chain partners and provide open source design tools for use by wave energy developers.