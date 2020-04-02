Webinar: COVID-19: issues for users, brokers and suppliers

The COVID-19 situation is a massive disrupt of the energy market and end users need to understand what is likely to happen. And of course brokers and suppliers will be part of the solution. We have an exciting panel of experts (Kathryn Porter, Jo Butlin, Stuart Dawes, Rob Morgan) and they are looking forward to your questions. The choice of questions and topics is up to you as the audience, so feel free to ask any question about issues that are affecting you in these most unusual of times.

Speakers:

Kathryn Porter, Independent Consultant

Kathryn Porter has over 20 years’ experience across the energy and finance sectors, and now runs an independent energy consulting business – Watt-Logic – advising clients on all aspects of wholesale gas and electricity markets, as well as supporting them in energy market entry, new business and asset evaluation, energy risk management and financing. Kathryn has previously worked for Centrica, EDF Trading, Société Générale, Barclays Capital, Commerzbank and Deloitte.

Jo Butlin, CEO and Founder, EnergyBridge

Jo Butlin has over 20 years experience leading and operating energy businesses in the UK. Her experience is broad and deep having built a new entrant retail business (VP- Retail, SmartestEnergy), lead large scale transformation programmes, headed up a large energy consultancy (Managing Director, Utilyx) and latterly lead a business focused on market research and insight (Managing Director, Cornwall Energy Associates).

Jo is currently CEO and founder of EnergyBridge (UK). EnergyBridge was set up in response to unprecedented industry change in order to help investors and businesses navigate through market complexity.

Stuart Dawes, Principal Consultant, The Utility Market Experts (TUME)

Stuart Dawes has substantial experience operating in senior & specialist commercial roles within the UK energy market. He has structured and enforced commercial arrangements between suppliers and TPIs having sat on both sides of the table. Stuart previously worked for Inenco, EDF, Npower and RWE.

Stuart is a Principal Consultant at The Utility Market Experts (TUME) an immediately accessible roster of over 100 independent experts providing support to a wide range of industry clients.

Rob Morgan, Independent Consultant

Rob has experience as a major energy buyer (Managing Director at LASER), as a TPI (Director of Corporate Customers, Make It Cheaper) and in a wide range of commercial supply side roles, including responsibility for hedging a £1.2bn B2B customer book at Centrica.

More recently Rob has operating as an independent consultant, advising on a wide range of commercial assignments including; Product and Route to Market planning for a major supplier, Procurement and utilisation strategy for a portfolio of major energy users, Commercial support on Major Bids and electricity market entry strategy for an oil super-major.

