Electric utility Iberdrola has donated €22.1 million (£19.4m) in protection and medical supplies to Spain’s health services.

In an effort to reduce the further spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, the company has acquired 450 ventilators, 4.6 million masks, 120,000 protective coveralls and 20,00 pairs of protective eyewear.

The Spanish Army has been involved in the transportation and distribution of the essential supplies throughout the country.