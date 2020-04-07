Renewables ‘account for almost three quarters of new capacity in 2019’

The renewable energy sector added 176GW of generating capacity globally in 2019, slightly lower than the 179GW added in 2018, according to new data released by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

Overall, renewables capacity expanded by 7.6% in 2019, with solar and wind making up 90% of new additions, and Asia again dominating by 7.6% last year accounting for 54% of total additions.

The agency’s annual report also suggests while expansion of renewables slowed last year, total renewable power growth outpaced fossil fuel growth by a factor of 2.6.

Francesco La Camera, IRENA‘s Director-General, said: “Renewable energy is a cost-effective source of new power that insulates power markets and consumers from volatility, supports economic stability and stimulates sustainable growth.

“With renewable additions providing the majority of new capacity last year, it is clear that many countries and regions recognise the degree to which the energy transition can deliver positive outcomes.”