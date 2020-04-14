Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure

Dutch green airport buildings get boost from €750m green bond

Funds will finance sustainable buildings and clean transportation at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol and other airports in the Netherlands

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 14 April 2020
Image: Nancy Beijersbergen / Shutterstock

Royal Schiphol Group has issued €750 million (£657m) of a green bond to support investments in green buildings at Dutch airports.

The funds, which come from the company’s ‘European Medium Term Note’ programme, are expected to finance sustainable buildings and clean transportation at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol and other airports operated in the Netherlands.

The organisation says this new green bond reflects ‘Schiphol’s Vision 2050’ to create the world’s most sustainable, high-quality airports.

The final order book amounted to around €3.8 billion (£3.3bn).

