Dutch green airport buildings get boost from €750m green bond

Royal Schiphol Group has issued €750 million (£657m) of a green bond to support investments in green buildings at Dutch airports.

The funds, which come from the company’s ‘European Medium Term Note’ programme, are expected to finance sustainable buildings and clean transportation at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol and other airports operated in the Netherlands.

The organisation says this new green bond reflects ‘Schiphol’s Vision 2050’ to create the world’s most sustainable, high-quality airports.

The final order book amounted to around €3.8 billion (£3.3bn).