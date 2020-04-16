INEOS sets sights on fourth hand sanitiser plant

INEOS has begun construction of its fourth hand sanitiser manufacturing plant.

The announcement follows the firm’s commitment to produce a million hand sanitisers a month in a bid to reduce the spread of the covid-19 virus.

The new facility will be built in Etian, France, within ten days, to cater to ‘hard-hit’ hospitals in France and Belgium.

Sister plants in France, UK and Germany have already started production.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Founder and Chairman of INEOS, said: “Now that production of the INEOS hand sanitiser has started, we are working on the fastest way to get them to where they need to be. I am confident that within a few days our sanitiser will start to be seen in hospitals, surgeries and people’s homes”.

The production is as per World Health Organisation standards and is expected to provide for the shortage in France and other European nations.