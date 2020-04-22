Bristol Energy announces £12,500 donation to help the most vulnerable

Bristol Energy has announced a £12,500 donation from its Fuel Good Fund towards the most vulnerable in the UK.

The recipient, the Warmer Homes Advice & Money (WHAM) project, is expected to provide immediate support to households looking to top up their pre-payment meter (PPM).

Allan Booth, Managing Director at Bristol Energy, said: “Usually April marks the end of the heating season; a time for households to save on their energy bills. But this year, energy consumption is likely to rise despite the improving weather, with so many people staying at home.

“For those already struggling to pay their energy bills – having to make the decision to ‘heat or eat’ – extra support is vital. In fact, money advice charity Talking Money – who are part of the WHAM project – expects to see a surge in the number of people needing help due to the Coronavirus outbreak.”

Designated caseworkers have been trained to provide advice related to energy supply, home repair, food and medicine delivery to households most affected by fuel poverty during the Covid-19 restrictions.