UK wind turbine prices ‘will rise after coronavirus crisis’

UK wind turbine prices will rise after the coronavirus crisis, according to analytics firm GlobalData.

The UK Government has revealed 15GW of offshore wind projects classed as ‘awaiting construction’ are stalled due to the lack of funding and indefinitely delayed auctions.

The firm attributes the disruption in material supply and the lack of domestic turbine developers, as reasons for the speculated price hike.

Somik Das, Senior Power Analyst at GlobalData, said: “Despite the manufacturing sector being exempt from the lockdown, stringent quarantine measures are likely to create a material supply bottleneck.

“Production rates are not expected to be high, hence to meet the expected rates, the manufacturing costs would go up.”