INEOS to fast-track hand sanitiser delivery to NHS hospitals

INEOS has enlisted cycling coach Sir Dave Brailsford and his Tour de France winning cycle team to help deliver hand sanitisers to 28 NHS hospitals across the UK.

The production plant at Newton Aycliffe is expected to commence operation within 10 days and expand distribution once production reaches full capacity.

INEOS also plans to produce bottled sanitisers for personal use once frontline needs are met.

Sir Jim Radcliffe, Founder and Chairman of INEOS, said: INEOS is a company with enormous resources and manufacturing skills. We are not only planning to produce a million bottles of hand sanitiser a month in the UK but the same again at similar facilities in Germany and France.

“If we can find other ways to help in the Coronavirus battle, we remain absolutely committed to playing our part”.