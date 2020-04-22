Uzbekistan announces tender for 100MW wind energy plant

Uzbekistan has announced a new tender for a 100MW wind power project as part of its renewable energy strategy.

The project is expected to help the country generate a quarter of all electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

The Ministry of Energy is planning to increase the total wind power capacity to 300MW through subsequent tenders.

Supported by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the Government of Japan, the renewable project is now inviting private investment for construction and ownership.

Sherzod Khodjaev, Deputy Minister of Energy of Uzbekistan, said: “In these difficult times for the world economy, we are delighted to be working with the EBRD and the Government of Japan on this new wind power project.

“It is the first project in an ambitious programme to meet increasing demands for energy and at the same time achieve a more sustainable and affordable energy ecosystem for Uzbekistan.”