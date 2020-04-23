Register now for webinar at 11:00 AM: The path to decarbonisation – how to fund your net zero ambitions

During the current climate – when many businesses will be focussed on minimising cost – it is understandable that many companies have frozen capital investment decision making.

However, this doesn’t necessarily mean that the ambition, or the planning, for greater sustainability has to stop. Even during this time, we are seeing businesses announcing their net zero commitments.

As many organisations settle into their ‘new normal’ and start to plan for the future, AMP Clean Energy will look at the funding options for on-site energy projects that will allow net zero plans to continue ‘business as usual’, even during these challenging times. This will include assessments of no-regret heat led schemes and the viability of fully funded on-site electrical generation schemes.

Speaker:

Stuart Reid, Managing Director (Projects), AMP Clean Energy

